Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, September 05, 2019


,

MTI Ordinance does not mean privatisation of public hospitals, says PM Imran

APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance would not change the status of the government hospitals,but would ensure an improved and modern management.

In a tweet, the prime minister said the Ordinance did not mean privatisation, but part of the government’s reforms for public sector hospitals.

Submit a Comment