MTI Ordinance does not mean privatisation of public hospitals, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance would not change the status of the government hospitals,but would ensure an improved and modern management.

The MTI Act/Ordinance is to enable improved & modern management of public sector hospitals. This is NOT privatization but part of our public sector hospitals’ reform plan.The hospitals will remain Govt hospitals. Better managed hospitals will mean better facilities for patients. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 5, 2019

