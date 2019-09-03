In foreign policy, no permanent friends but interests: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Terming foreign policy challenges and interests as inter-linked, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said there were no permanent friends or enemies among the nations, but only interests.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day seminar themed ‘Pakistan’s foreign policy in a changing world’ organized here by Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), Qureshi said foreign policy could not be formulated in isolation, adding, “It is a dynamic process that seeks to cater to a nation’s internal needs and external environment.”

The foreign minister said Pakistan’s current interests included socio-economic development, working towards a peaceful neighbourhood, protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and finding the solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and also as per aspirations of the Valley’s people.

He said India’s illegal and unilateral act of August 5 not only undermined its pledge with the international community, but also raised humanitarian crisis after it reinforced occupation through more troops and guns.