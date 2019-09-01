Pak-India talks: one-sided offer?

Global media has spoken on the brutal atrocities of the Indian army in occupied Kashmir where a curfew was issued 26 days earlier. The media outlets have caused an uproar on the suspension of life and the closure of the communications system.

Several news organisations including BBC, CNN, Washington Times, Voice of America, Qatar Television, Al-Jazeera and New York Times appear to be chasing Ashok Bar and the veil of Indian atrocities. In their reports, they have blamed the Modi government’s goodwill. On the other side, US Congress Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia Chairman, Brad Sherman, has also called for a meeting.

The horrific facts and untrue evidence of the shocking report of the World Broadcasting Agency, released after Modi’s visit to Kashmir, should open the eyes of the world. In the Himalayan region of occupied Kashmir, the Indian government has placed the most stringent restrictions on communication, as the majority of the people in the region want integration with Pakistan.

Similarly, the Voice of America mocked the Modi government’s false propaganda in its report. Meanwhile, Al-Jazeera revealed a veil of covert operations in the occupied valley of the Maoist government where the Kashmiris are fighting pellet guns and strict sanctions in the occupied valley. Minority children are being detained along with the youth, since the end of the special status of occupied Kashmir. So far, as many as 3,000 innocent people have been detained, including a large number of children and young boys. The entire valley has been transformed into Kachhawani and occupation forces keep raiding homes and torturing Kashmiris at night.

The world should completely dispel India’s lies on Kashmir

The US newspaper, The Washington Post, has published the story of a father whose innocent child was taken into custody by Indian forces. Highlights of the scenes of the arrest of underage children in occupied Kashmir can also be seen in the US newspaper reports. Another heartbreaking story is that of a 13-year-old mother, who was snatched from her family. Indian journalist Rana Ayub opened a pool of Indian forces’ atrocities in occupied Kashmir in tweets and said that they had just returned from occupied Kashmir. He maintained that what they saw in the occupied valley had never happened before. Children and women were being abused.

He said that the anger and hatred for Indian media had never been seen before in Kashmiris.

If people from all over the world send relief goods in the light of humanitarian tragedies, originating from the ongoing lockdown in occupied Kashmir, the WHO is obliged to comply with its Charter. Drugs and other relief goods will be brought to the people where the malicious face of India and the brutal atrocities of Nazi and Mussolini will be exposed to the world. The manner in which the beards of Kashmiris are being plucked and children under the age of twelve are being tortured would be secret to none.

Pakistan, on the other hand, must not only close its airspace for India but also take off its land subsidy until India withdraws its action on Kashmir-occupied Kashmir. In my opinion, more important steps must be taken to prevent the supply of oil to India through Pakistani borders. Such measures will only make the world aware of the seriousness of Kashmir and the countries whose leaders have stopped them. Playing the role of a silent spectator will have to do with their business and business purposes, even if they are not our friendly Arab countries because it is not just the matter of survival of more than 100,000 people in occupied Kashmir alone.

Twenty crores of Pakistani Muslims are also a matter of survival. How can they be ignored? A reggae offer of negotiations in these circumstances would be tantamount to unilateral suicide

Now, the world should completely dispel India’s lies and send international institutions to occupied Kashmir. It is the responsibility of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to visit the occupied Kashmir and observe the situation there. If India stops them, they will be exposed globally and the Secretary-General should take this situation in front of the global community and call for an emergency meeting. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also called on the US Foreign Committee to discuss the issue. This will certainly raise the issue of Kashmir globally. Earlier, an American Senator had also announced to bring a resolution to the US House of Representatives on Kashmir issue. There is no doubt that the meeting of the US Foreign Committee on the Kashmir issue is a major step forward. In my view, calling for such a meeting for the first time will lead to increased US pressure on India. Let us see what that does for the relief of those poor souls!

The writer has been associated with the field of genius for the past thirty years. His views on issues in Kashmir, Afghanistan and international affairs are regularly published