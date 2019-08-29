Zardari taken to PIMS for medical tests

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday for medical tests, a private news channel reported.

According to PIMS staff, results of the tests being conducted would determine if the former president should be admitted to the hospital. Sources from the hospital said that Zardari is suffering from back pain and heart problems.

The former president was brought to the hospital in an armoured vehicle. The hospital has been put under tight security for the PPP co-chairman’s visit.

PIMS Executive Director Dr Ansar Maxood said that the trip to the hospital was for routine tests.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the former president on June 10 after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court in the fake bank accounts case. On Aug 16, the court sent the former president to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

Since then, members and workers of the PPP have been raising their voices against the government for “not giving the former president access to health facilities”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government was attempting to “murder” his father Asif Ali Zardari by not following doctors’ advice to have a medical check-up done of the imprisoned former president.

A day earlier, a doctor from the hospital stated that a few days ago a medical team of the hospital had examined Zardari in jail and advised that some tests related to heart disease should be conducted at the hospital.

He, however, conceded that the government would be the one to decide whether to shift Zardari to the hospital or not. “We will conduct some tests and it would be better if he is hospitalised,” he had said.

Meanwhile, hearing a petition filed by Zardari over court orders not being followed, the court during proceedings directed jail superintendent to provide better living amenities to the PPP leader.

According to details, Zardari’s lawyer, Latif Khosa presented his arguments that the co-chairman was not being given the amenities that had been agreed upon and instructed by the court during previous hearings.

Zardari was awarded ‘better class’ facilities which included installation of an air conditioner and a fridge in the politician’s jail.

The accountability court sought answers from the jail superintendent today (Friday) over failing to comply with court orders to provide the needful.