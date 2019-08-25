Afghan Taliban preparing for ‘victory celebrations’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has told his subordinates running the insurgents’ media campaign that foreign invasion is about to end, asking them to ensure participation of the people in celebrations at the conclusion of a peace deal.

The Taliban and the US held talks on the fourth day of the ninth round on Sunday, with focus on suggestions regarding who will attend the intra-Afghan dialogue that will start within two weeks after the US and the Taliban finalise the agreement, according to sources in Qatar.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen recently slammed the Kabul regime for keeping names of the members of a team that the government says will participate in the intra-Afghan dialogue.

President Ashraf Ghani says names of the 15-member team will be announced after date and venue for the intra-Afghan dialogue are finalised.

Taliban have previously held three informal meetings with senior Afghan political leaders, members of parliament, members of peace council, women activists and members of the civil society. Two intra-Afghan conferences were held in Moscow and one in Qatar this year. Norway, Germany, Uzbekistan and China have offered to host the next intra-Afghan dialogue, but no decision has yet been made.

The Taliban and Americans are tight-lipped over the ongoing negotiations; however, Taliban and US sources told correspondents at the Doha Diplomatic Club, where the talks are being held, that both sides have reached an understanding on a timeframe for nearly 20,000 troops’ withdrawal and the Taliban’s assurances to stop foreign militants from activities against the US and its allies, while consultations are underway on ceasefire and as to who and how many people should sit with the Taliban in intra-Afghan talks.

As the Taliban and the US are closer to finalise the peace agreement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid sent a message to the Taliban media team regarding how to celebrate the “victory”.

“Achieving the key objective of Jihadi struggle – that was an end to American invasion – is near with the help of Allah Almighty,” Mujahid said in a message in Pashto on Sunday.

“You know that there was a big difference between the strength and military might of the invaders and the Mujahideen, but the victory is the outcome of the sacrifices of the Afghan nation and help by Allah Almighty,” the Taliban spokesman said, urging the Taliban and Muslims across Afghanistan to offer thanks to Allah Almighty at the achievement.

Negotiators out of talks:

A Taliban official told Daily Times that the Taliban leadership council can veto the agreement with the US if the leaders were not informed about the final draft. He said Abdul Manan Hotak, brother of Mullah Omar, is among four negotiation team members not talking part in the ninth round. Manan is the special representative of Mullah Yaqoob, the Taliban deputy chief and Mullah Omar’s son.

Other leaders who stayed away from the talks are Abdul Latif Mansoor, Muhammad Zahid Ahmadzai – thought to be a close aide of the Taliban chief Sheikh Haibatullah – and Anas Haqqani, who is languishing at Bagram detention centre.

The official, who requested not to be identified by name, did not offer more comments as to why the senior members did not take part in the important round.

Correspondents at Doha say that they saw many American military officers during the third day of talks continued at the Diplomatic Club until midnight on Saturday. The American top commander in Afghanistan, Gen Scott Miller, is also part of the US negotiation team in the current round.