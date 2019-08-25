Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs irrespective of ties with India: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said irrespective of its ties with India, Pakistan’s doors were open to Sikh pilgrims visiting Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and other religious sites.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here at the Governor’s House, she rejected the rumours that Pakistan had stalled work on the Kartarpur Corridor after straining of relations with India over the Kashmir issue, saying the corridor would be inaugurated in November 2019.

Pakistan, she said, severed its diplomatic ties with India when the latter abrogated Article 370 of its constitution to annex the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of its people and the United Nations resolutions. Pakistan also discontinued the train service between the two countries, she added.