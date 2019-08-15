Pakistan’s independence incomplete without Kashmir’s liberation: PPP

Any person who wants to sell the liberty and respect of Kashmir will be disgraced. Pakistan’s independence is incomplete without liberation of Kashmir. But we should be united irrespective of our own differences.

These views were expressed by central leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Qasim Gilani and deputy secretary of information Barrister Amir Hassan during an Independence Day ceremony held by the PPP Secretariat on 14 August. Before this, a rally was also brought about for Independence Day and to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Rally started from Nomania Chowk and ended at Gondlawala Chowk. Participants of the rally were carrying national flags of Pakistan and Kashmir, besides the party flags. They also raised slogan of “Kashmir will become [part of] Pakistan”.

Syed Qasim Gilani said while addressing the rally that ” Today, we, the brave from city Gujranwala, came to threatened Modi. Public would never leave that political party, which would play with Kashmir card. We are gathered in Gujranwala to express our union with Kashmir and against tyranny on Kashmiri people. In addition to this, Barrister Amir Hassan said that PPP incumbents are intelligent. Selected people do not know how to run the government. Now a days, there is no any talk about equality and justice. The poverty has increased in our country. The economy has stepped into the disaster.

They added that the future is for Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz. PPP City President Shoyab Butt, General Secretary Rana Haneef , City President Iqbal Mahar, divisional secretary of Jamaat e Islami youth wing, president Furqan Aziz Butt, Baber Rozwan Bajwa from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, ex MPA Saood Hassan Dar, Khalid Hussain Bajwa also addressed the gathering. They criticised the government for its wrong policies on Kashmir issue. Government is unable to express the case of Kashmir. The Independence Day cake was cut at the end of the ceremony, and prayers were offered for Pakistan and especially for Kashmir.