Saudi Arabia steps up aid for Yemen child soldiers

NEW YORK: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is expanding its research and work to help rehabilitate child soldiers in Yemen.

The center outlined its expanded role while taking part in workshops with the advisory experts group of the International Coalition for the Rehabilitation of Child Soldiers, held at Columbia University in New York under the patronage of the UN.

The group gathers research and knowledge from non-government organizations and academics working in or studying the rehabilitation and reintegration of child soldiers.

Meanwhile, KSrelief signed an agreement to implement a project that will distribute garments, toys and gifts to Yemeni children during Eid Al-Adha. The project will help 15,000 children from poor families.