Overloading and Road Crashes

Pakistan’s roads are full of overloading, and that is one of the biggest reasons of road crashes in Pakistan. Every day, when a person comes on roads, he/she witnesses a number of vehicles that are full of passengers and goods, vehicles that are overloaded. We see that motorcyclists are not only a victim of one-wheeling, they are also a victim of overloading. A motorcycle is for two people, but five to six persons sit on it, especially in rural areas. Some motorcyclists carry a heavy load, and it is hard to see the road or other vehicles; that may also cause a road crash.

It is the same with mini-buses. They are over-loaded. If the capacity is for seven people, they carry fourteen persons. Passengers are also on the roof, or hanging from doors, not in rural areas but also in urban spaces. Buses are full of passengers sitting on the roof and windows of the bus. Conductors, for the sake of money, ignore the capacity and allow more people to get into the buses. The worse situation is with long vehicles. They are mostly overloaded. If the capacity of the vehicle is for a couple of tons, they would be put much more than that. Trucks are also fully loaded. They fully occupy a road. Others vehicles have to wait to cross those overloaded trucks. At night, if someone wishes to overtake a truck it is very difficult, as most trucks are without lights, and being driven without any indicator.

Another vehicle is a donkey cart, which often carries iron or glass material in urban spheres. Iron rods, girders, or other construction material are carried on donkey carts. That causes human loss. I saw a photo of an accident of this transportation vehicle shown by 1122 in a seminar; iron rods went into the chests of two young men who were on motorcycles band crashed into a donkey-driven cart. Rescue 1122 saved their lives with an emergency response. The victims were operated upon and saved. There is not just one story; there are many of losses of life and property.

Pakistan’s roads are full of overloading, and that is one of the biggest reasons of road crashes in Pakistan

An overloaded tractor trolley is not only seen in rural areas of Pakistan but also in urban spaces. In rural areas, they carry sugarcane, crops and grains. They are overloaded with sugarcane. A tractor trolley, often on road at night, is without any light or an indicator of carrying a heavy load. They also go into towns and cities. They often cause road accidents, particularly in the night. If their tyre bursts due to heavy load or any other reason, they often block a road from both directions. Traffic has to stop for hours, until the space is vacated or tyre is repaired. These vehicles also enter cities without any indicators; they travel without lights at night, mostly seen with difficulty. They cause severe road crashes among tractor trolleys, passenger vans, buses, trucks, and other long or light vehicles.

The concerned authorities and government do not take any serious action. Every day, tractor trolleys carry mud, sand and other construction material in the cities. Dust is on roads, streets and neighbourhoods; it creates pollution in addition to damage to the roads, but nobody cares.

It is pertinent to mention that explosive materials, narcotics, banned and toxic material could also be transported in a tractor trolley or a heavy loaded vehicle. It is hard to check them to stop dangerous materials from entering cities and towns. That also causes a heavy human loss.

It is important to understand that government policies are not in place with regard to overloading in Pakistan. Government authorities do not declare overloading a serious problem. However, it is affecting property and lives of a large number of people. Since no government official is affected or is rarely affected, it is not a big problem for them. It shows a disconnect between the state and society. It indicates that the state does not care for the life and health of the common man. What could be done in this apathetic situation?

Citizens should take an initiative and raise their voices. They should compel the government to ban overloaded vehicles on roads. Proper lights and indicators must be compulsory on a long, heavy vehicle, and even a light one. There should be public sensitisation. They should show a civic engagement to highlight this chronic problem. Policy makers should make a strict law to control overloading. Overloaded vehicles should not enter the highways or the motorways. The authorities should impose a penalty on those who carry extra load because this overloading can take many precious lives.

The writer teaches sociology at Quaid-i-Azam Universit,y Islamabad, and he can be reached at zaman@qau.edu.pk