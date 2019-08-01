Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, August 01, 2019


,

First American airline flight in 22 years arrives in Saudi Arabia

The flight was carrying 168 Hajj pilgrims
The plane had an epic journey from Columbus, Ohio to the Kingdom

Agencies

JEDDAH: The first American airline flight to arrive in Saudi Arabia since 1997 landed in Jeddah on Wednesday carrying 168 Hajj pilgrims.
The Miami Air chartered flight from Ohio touched down at King Abdulaziz International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, a General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) spokesperson and the airport tweeted.


According to flight tracking data, the plane took off on Tuesday morning from Columbus, the Ohio state capital, before making a stop at Gander in Nova Scotia.
The plane then made further stops at Shannon in Ireland and in the Greek capital of Athens before its final leg to Jeddah.

Submit a Comment