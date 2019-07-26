What the youth need to do in Naya Pakistan

Almost a year has gone by, but we are still bearing the torment of poor results; the system has not been altered yet. Everything seems to be similar and the results are futile. The same procedure goes on and has even become nastier than before. The people who have attached their hopes with the election held in July 27, 2018 are all in vain. Our drowning economy becomes more drowned after cruise missiles belonging to the IMF hit Pakistan. The inflation reaches its height and the small bombs of tax come to make the expenditures of the poor more congested.

The youth are considered to be the building blocks of a nation. They are the revolutionary institution of every nation. If we look at developed countries, their advancement is contributed to by young labourers. China is making their roots in the world in terms of progress. They are investing a large amount into CPEC to get access to the world, and their youth helps their economy in doing so. They are the master-minds and will eventually become the ruling class. If we view their ways of living, they will work to earn a living even while studying at college/school. They have a hectic routine- they do every single chore at home, and they have nothing to do with their classwork. They work in departmental stores, as waiters, and cashiers sometimes even made to mop floors and wash dishes. This hard work by the youth is the secret to their mounting and expanding economy.

Here we question how to change our own system. What kind of tabdeeli will we bring in the Naya Pakistan? In the current epoch, we need to stop blaming our government and try to change ourselves. If we look at the positive side of the current time, it will make us more proficient to stand and survive. This is not the time to depend on others for our requirements; this philosophy will not make us run smoothly in the competent world. If we begin a part-time job of 3 to 4 hours, which we are slaying on technology instead, would upshot the best usage of our time and diminish the financial pressure from our parents. They bear this pressure when they plan our educational, medical and future provisions among other things. Remember that some of our actions have enough power to change the world and to bring tabdeeli, to fabricate fine and enormous cutback that proves to be prolific for our nation. Human beings possess power to break the mirror with their constant vision, which is why they are considered to be the most superior among all creatures. Seeking this doesn’t mean removing the fun from your life. As the youth, you have the right to live your life with delight. Abroad, young individuals save a fourth of their income for vacations and recreational time. I know the realm of our country is not similar to those of large, Western countries. Our youth have to face a number of obscurities for earning besides their studies. Our people have to bear a superfluous burden that may cause constant distress, but they must remember that this too, shall pass.

Our government and education system has now introduced internship programs for students that are salaried and give them the experience of how to start a practical being. One of my university fellows works in the academy as a teacher for her own expert subject and earns around 10,000 rupees. She saves her capital and at the end of semester, she would have an adequate amount to pay her fee with. This is is not due to poor financial conditions. She belongs to a well off family but has the stimulation and keenness to earn on her own. We all feel proud of her and this tread of her will encourage us to manage our time with multi tasking. Girls find difficulties in doing jobs. They prefer to do jobs at home and earn a great deal with whatever they can do with their abilities. Earning is not complicated if we break it down and understand how to do it.

Human being are born with abilities and a purpose, so don’t waste your time crying about the situation of our country because wiser nations have paved their own passage through the stones of hardship, without being depending on others for aid. Tabdeeli never comes until you tabdeel yourself. So chanting ‘tabdeeli a nahi rahi, a gae hai’ is useless without practical implementation.