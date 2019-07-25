UAE convicts Filipino to 10 years for joining Daesh

DUBAI: A man from the Philippines has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in the United Arab Emirates for being a member of Daesh and promoting the group’s ideology on social media, State news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The defendant was identified as a 35-year-old Asian man, Hassan D.A.A, who was fined $544,54 by the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal and will be deported after serving his sentence.

UAE media said the man was a Filipino domestic worker.

The court confiscated his personal computers, mobile phones and cameras, and closed his social media sites that published information, articles, videos, photos and films that promoted Daesh, defended its ideologies and terrorist practices and urged people to financially support it.

The UAE passed a law last year to combat terrorism financing and in 2014 passed an anti-terrorism law.