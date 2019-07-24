A trip to heaven

I have often heard of the matchless beauty of Kashmir, but have never experienced it myself. However, these summer vacations proved to be a highly enjoyable time as we found ourselves in the midst of lush green mountains, clear as crystal waterfalls, floating clouds and speedily flowing river Neelum.

It was a family tour and every one enjoyed it a lot.

We reached Rawalpindi railway station after a long hectic journey from Karachi. Our driver Waqar was waiting for us with his most comfortable Hiace at the station to take us to Kashmir Valley. After an hour’s long journey, we stepped into the cool environment of Murree from the scorching heat of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. That route would lead us to Muzafarabad. No sooner did we enter Kashmir Valley, the whole scene and scenario was amazingly changed as if a new world of natural beauty was waiting to welcome us and also wanted to display the innermost charm on us. Our first visiting point was Kohala picnic point. It was a nice sight, as first time, we were watching the great flow of river Neelum physically. We stayed there for one & a half hour. It was a nice experience to sit on the beds under which water was flowing.

We dipped our feet into the cold water of the river and felt the icy touch that refreshed us. Our next stop was Kashmir’s waterfalls. That sight was not less than a treasure for us heat stricken people who at that time were blessed to be in such a cool atmosphere where silver waters were running down from high mountains, splashing cold water on our faces. That place absorbed all our heat and made us cool and calm. All the family members specially the children enjoyed it a lot.

My youngest daughter, Mafaza, loved to walk in the cold flowing water all around.

It was getting dark and we decided to stay at our booked hotel in Muzafarabad.

Next day, it started raining to make our next journey most charming and spectacular. At last, we entered Neelum Valley; a dream of every nature loving tourist who wants to enjoy something soul touching and life infusing sights of this beautiful Earth. As our Hiace was moving on, we came across with the diversity of different beautiful angles of the valley. After half an hour journey, we stayed at Pattika to have our breakfast beside a beautiful sight of River Neelum. Then we headed towards Keran and during the journey we stayed at Noseri Waterfall to make the trip most memorable. It looked, some pearls of water balls were directly pouring down from the sky.

Then we reached at Keran, one of the coldest and most beautiful tourist resorts. You would love to sit in the lawn of the hotel, taking tea & watching the gushing water of river Neelum, then night falls, cold increases and you decide to take rest in your bedroom.

Next day, we headed towards, Sharda, an amazing tourist resort, promises to make you happy through its most astounding sights, unexpected rain which looks so beautiful even seen through the glass of a hotel, pouring into river Neelum, resulting a cold night with a temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, creating an urge of having a cup of tea or coffee with exhaling steam through your mouth.

After having a joyful breakfast in Sharda, we decided to visit Kell and then Arang Kell. It was a jeep track and so many beautiful scenes were emerged out during Sharda to Kell journey. It was raining all the way and our feelings were indescribable as if we were floating with the clouds and flowing with the waters. After having enjoyed this memorable journey, at last, we reached at Kell. Kell is so beautiful Valley. After two minutes journey through a desi lift, we reached at Arang Kell, flying over the river Neelum surrounded by the most spectacular mountains, having a icy spray on our faces with the bellows of the wind that made it everlasting to all of us. Then we started climbing towards Arang Kell. It was hiking and the track was slippery due to the continuous down pour. However, where there is the will there is the way. At last, we reached at Arang Kell; a piece of heaven on the Earth. All our fatigue and exertion were mitigated when encountered with such a heavenly beauty. It is mysterious that every ideal place is uplifting. Whether it was the sense of accomplishment or the overwhelming joy of the sight, we found ourselves as happy as a clam and as light as feather. My cousin Syed Fahim Uddin and his son Faris felt the same. It was a World where only beauty resides and peace prevails. Filled with joy, we returned to Sharda and stayed there for a night. Early in the morning we visited Sharda Peeth, a historical place worth to visit. Before leaving Sharda for Kutton we enjoyed boating in the river Neelum. We reached Kutton in the evening and saw the great Kutton Waterfall. The night fell and we took a night rest in the beautiful State Continental Kutton Hotel. Next morning at 10am, we left Kutton for Rawalpindi.

The next day, we visited two beautiful museums in Islamabad ie Lok Virsa Museum and Pakistan Museum of Natural History that are the epitomes of art and information. Next day, we left for Karachi with the most beautiful memories ever saved in the window of our imaginations.

No doubt, it was an unexpected and quite an amazing trip, which was enjoyable owing to the bare beauty of Kashmir that we witnessed. It’s truly a piece of heaven on Earth.

The writer is an assistant professor at Government Boys Degree College and can be reached at asyedmasood055@gmail.com