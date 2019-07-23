Do more or a new beginning?

Prime Minister Imran Khan is making his first visit to United States of America on an invitation from US President Office of Mr. Donald Trump. Both personalities are unpredictable however both have one common objective and that is to stay away from military engagements. US top military site is Afghanistan where the super power seems hopeless where the slogan to pull off from Afghanistan used effectively by Mr. Donald Trump in last US elections. Now when presidential campaign for next election is due in United States, Mr. Trump is in a hurry to conclude partial de militarization of Afghanistan where only Pakistan can help him out by negotiating a peace deal with another unpredictable party “The Taliban”. On Pakistan side, whenever an elected Prime Minister had come to power his first choice of visit remained US Oval Office to get a stamp of super power for helping him or her in his tenure. Unlike predecessors, Mr. Khan not only gave priority to friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and UAE but paid two very important visits of Iran and Russia. This shift in foreign policy is perhaps a reply to US tilt towards India and asking Pakistan to DO MORE everytime when Pakistan actually did more. In this scenario Pakistan have all the cards to negotiate in its best interest while it is expected that extempore Khan will not make any mistake in diplomatic protocols. Foremost agenda that needs to be discussed is our entry into Nuclear Supplier Group where India has already been awarded the same though it was the failure of the then Prime Minister and Foreign Office of Pakistan, when the voting in favor India was being done. US support is also required on Indian controlled Financial Action Task Force where India is promoting agenda to blacklist Pakistan. Though coalition support fund is important however Pakistan need to ask an increase in Trade Related activities over and above of any financial support which can handcuff us to act as per commands of United States.

Security and Peace is the foremost issue to be discussed by US President. In this regard US interest is to conclude Afghan Peace Talks. India has tried very hard to control diplomatic front of Afghanistan by investing a huge amount of funds and technical supports including defense relationship. India has invested more than $ 2 Billion Dollars in construction of hospital, schools, Dam and the new parliament building however in recent round of Afghan Peace Talks in Beijing by three powerful countries, i.e. US, China and Russia, Pakistan is requested to join as an integral part of the negotiations. Foreign Policy of present government apparently seems successful where foreign office got attraction of Super Power by using relationship of China and Russia. On the other hand Muslim World always appreciates and trusts Pakistan for its role in their favor. As Presidential Campaign is going to start soon in United States of America, Mr. Trump will do whatever it cost to conclude a solution for his troops trapped in Afghanistan. Taliban is asking for complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan however US is ready for partial demilitarization. Now it is on Pakistan that how this situation will be managed and a solution may be achieved. Once a positive outcome may pops up, Pakistan will have considered the most powerful country of the region having strong ties not only with China and Russia but with United States on mutual interest basis. Though Pakistan has arrested Mr. Hafiz Saeed of Jamat UdDawa ahead of US visit and appreciated by Mr. Donald Trump in his sarcastic tweet calling Mr. Saeed as “So Called Master Mind” US President Office is least interested in this International phenomenon but to get elected for next term by Afghan Peace Talks.

Now Pakistan is in a better position to negotiate a number of good stuff for Pakistan starting from its admissibility for Nuclear Supplier Group. India is part of the group and enjoying full rights. An equal treatment in this regard should be asked with strong diplomatic voice so that it will benefit Pakistan for its national exchequer. Financial Action Task force is another major issue where India is propagating to conclude Pakistan into Black List. If such thing may happen, it will reduce International business Activities with Pakistan where Banks will ask more security which eventually can make business more costly and Risk Rating of the country will further be downgraded. US veto in this matter together with China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia can help Pakistan even get rid of Grey list. Unlike China, Pakistan is in Trade Surplus with United States. As per Office of the United States Trade Representative Pakistan is 56th largest goods trading partner with $6.6 Billion Dollars in total during 2018. The US goods trade deficit with Pakistan was $783 Million Dollars where goods exported to Pakistan were totaled $2.9 Billion Dollars where goods imported from Pakistan were amounting to $3.7 Billion Dollars which means the same is favorable for Pakistan. The top import categories in 2018 were miscellaneous textile articles ($1.3 billion), knit apparel ($809 million), woven apparel ($586 million), leather products ($121 million), and cotton ($112 million). U.S. total imports of agricultural products from Pakistan were $126 million in 2018. Leading categories for agriculture include rice ($31 million), sugars, sweeteners, spices ($19 million), processed fruit & vegetables ($9 million), and snack foods ($7 million). It is expected that the USA might unblock the coalition support fund against which India is making a lobby however Pakistan itself should ask to increase trade related activities instead of unblocking coalition support fund because it will help boosting down turned economy of Pakistan which will bring employment opportunities.

The writer is a Corporate Finance Specialist and a Chartered Banker (UK)