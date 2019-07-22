Leader of group involved in blackmailing 12-year-old girl arrested by FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man who was involved in blackmailing a 12-year-old girl.

FIA Sub-Inspector Akbar Khan said a complaint was received from the mother of a 12-year-old girl, who was being harassed by a man or a group of men by regularly forcing her to go to the bathroom and connect on a video call.

Khan said the man or men made her do indecent things on the video call and recorded them, adding that one of them, namely Nibraz, blackmailed her into letting him spend the night at her house. “We also have video evidence,” said the officer.

Talking about how the FIA caught the man identified as Nibraz, the official said their team was with the girl when she received his call, following which he visited her at her house.

“When he visited her house, we arrested him and searched his mobile phone. We found a number of videos of not only this girl but other minors. These videos have been stored on [Microsoft] OneDrive and Google Drive.”

Sub-Inspector Khan said that FIR No. 16/2019 under sections 20, 21, 22 (Child Pornography) and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 has been registered and the prime suspect arrested.