The dying beauty of Murree

Pakistan has natural beauty, world class monuments and heritage sites depicting the love of nature, history and glory of the past but when it comes to promoting tourism, Pakistanis have lag behind.

I wonder why this has always been ignored by our people and of course the government. Murree has long been one of the most beautiful places of Pakistan and a major attraction for tourists. It is located at 60 km from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. It is part of the Margalla hills and located in the outer Himalayas retaining its high altitude. Surrounded by lush green trees, Murree is a tourist destination throughout the year because of its scenic, relaxing atmosphere, and proximity to Islamabad. Adjacent to Murree is the Galliat region of North West Frontier Province which includes Nathiagalli, Ayubia, Khanspur, Dunga Galli, Khairagalli and Changla Galli.

I have been to Murree hill station for about 15 times but in my recent visit, a few weeks back, I was saddened to see the mismanagement and ruined beauty. I am going to pen down my experience that I had during my recent visit to Murree.

As when you feel you are coming close to Murree, the overall environment in regards to colours shift from green to brown to grey. What is noticed is that the hill on which this town is built seems be collapsed under the weight of the huge construction and concrete.

First of all, there is no recreational facilities except the chair lift. Sadly, the entrance to Murree is clogged with piles of burning garbage, open sewage lines and an endless chain of cars and motorcycles, producing noxious fumes and ear-renting noise. Within Murree a lot needs to be improved. Roads, restrooms, high prices, signs, quality food and hygienic environments – they’re all missing elements. Importantly, hotels/motels located along the Murree Road have been using right of way of Murree Road as parking or other purposes. The administration should take notice of these encroachments. The construction of huge buildings destroying the natural beauty of the city, commercialisation, congestion, poor water supply and natural erosion are some of the major issues that threaten the very existence of Murree today while the authorities turn a blind to eye to them.

I remember once this place was so attractive for the tourists, simply it was charm to visit it. One can picturise in the hills, listening to the morning bird, feeling the crisp pine breeze and soaking the gentle sunshine. But things have changed, beauty has been demolished. A beautiful town is turned into a business hub by the government and district administration. Interestingly, the trees have vanished or cut off by the timber mafia, so the animals have escaped that used to live in Murree’s forests.

However, if any tourist is planning to visit this place then they can find several chapels and cemeteries. To date, there are a number of Chapels still to be found as if they were built yesterday. The Holy Trinity Church (1857), Jesus & Mary Convent Chapel (1876), The Garrison Church Gharial (now turned into an indoor basketball court) (1909), Lawrence College Chapel (1860) and St Denys’ high school Chapel (1882) to name some.

Ultimately, the government fails to recognise the problem is of management, that wider roads will not alleviate traffic problems as there are no policemen or government officials supervising the roads. After all, small hill stations and towns in Europe and America have flourishing tourism industries with small, winding roads, so why can’t we?

Last but not the least; people must be educated towards preserving the environment. Government should run a campaign to tell people to plant trees. Every state should plant a billion trees, introduce newer chapters in textbooks to educate children towards environment and animals.

