A woman’s future: marriage or profession?

Girls belonging to the middle class begin thinking of either getting married or finding a career since the day they are born. This is a simple question which confronts every young girl. These girls tend to suffer a great deal in their pursuit of establishing a career. The Pakistani custom of early marriage places intense societal pressures that restrict girls from continuing their education, which is naturally a restraint towards their professional life. In fact, 21 percent of girls are married off by the time they turn eighteen, and three percent are married by the age of 15. Even their group of friends starts demanding them to consider marriage as opposed to getting a job when she reaches the age of 19. The most crucial moment for a girl is when she graduates from high school. It is uncertain whether a girl’s family would support her in her dreams of attaining a professional degree. Girls who agree with the view of getting marry, whenever and where ever their parents want to wed them off, are labelled as obedient daughters.

Let’s consider the possibility that they deny the aforementioned proposal. In the event that a girl chooses to her follow her passion and study before her wedding, she is labelled as rude or ill mannered. When other young girls start taking a stand for her, society begins thinking of them as ‘characterless’ also. If families don’t encourage her endeavors and refuse to bear financial expenses, the girl will borrow cash from somewhere to accomplish her future objectives.

It is acceptable to borrow money for weddings; however it is not considered acceptable when families ask to borrow money for the education of their children. Individuals begin talking about such women, commenting that they should not have to bear the “burden” of educating themselves and pursuing a career. They need to learn that such wishes are not insignificant, and that in the real world, her education would count more than her marriage. Who do people think they are when they slaughter a woman by neglecting her dreams? A woman’s future is not simply standing before a stove and doing household chores. She needs to accomplish a bonus standard, something extraordinary. God has instilled qualities in women which will allow them to blossom in any field they wish to join, whether it be as an official, an artist, an analyst, or even a doctor. We have to understand that if a lady needs to accomplish something for her fantasies, it is important to let her pursue her dreams. They are neither ‘characterless’ nor ‘shameful’. Women are the real architects of our social fabric. We need to empower our women in order to liberate our society.