5,247 suspects on the run arrested by Sindh Police

KARACHI: Sindh police claim to have arrested 5,247 suspects who were on the run and 3,035 fugitives. Police arrest 8,276 suspects in a province-wide crackdown.

According to the police range, the largest number of criminals, including 2,103 absconders and 1,992 accused who were on the run, were arrested by the Larkana range police after that 858 accused who were on the run and 573 absconders arrested by the Sukkur range.

The third-largest number of criminals, including 60 absconders and 1,044 accused who were on the run arrested by East Zone police.

East Zone police were succeeded by the Hyderabad range, Shaheed Benazirabad range.

Sindh Inspector General Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam has appreciated Larkana Deputy Inspector General Irfan Baloch and Kashmore SSP Asad Raza and has announced a reward of Rs100,000 for each of them in order to arrest a large number of criminals.