Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport



Two people were gunned down at the Lahore airport’s international arrival gate on Wednesday morning.

Airport Security Forces personnel took the suspects into custody from the airport. Police said the two suspects have been identified as Arshad and Shan.

The firing within the airport lounge caused panic among people.

Police said that the suspects reached the airport in a taxi.

Firing also wounded a man. It was learnt that the two deceased victims had returned after performing Umra.

Heavy contingent of police reached the airport to secure the premises.

The entry of vehicles at the airport was barred as a precaution.

Two men have been arrested in the attack. However, only one is believed to have opened fire. The incident occurred at around 10am.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that the attack seems to have been motivated by personal enmity.

The airport has been sealed for vehicles and the ASF and police are at the scene.

The Cantt SP confirmed that the attacker and another man had been arrested.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice and called for a report.