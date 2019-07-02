PM Imran owns assets worth more than Rs 100 million: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released asset details of Prime Minister Imran Khan, revealing assets worth more than Rs 100 million.

According to the ECP, PM Imran owns assets worth Rs 108 million. The prime minister, in his declaration, revealed that the Bani Gala estate was received as a gift.

He also presented assets details of his spouse, Bushra Bibi, who owns a three-kanal house in Bani Gala, 431-kanal land in Pakpattan and 266-kanal in Okara.

The ECP further revealed that the prime minister has three foreign currency accounts – one each for US dollars, Euro and Pound Sterling. In addition to property and other assets, PM Imran also owns four goats worth Rs 50,000 and 150 acres of agricultural land. Among other politicians, the ECP revealed that former president Asif Ali Zardari owns holdings worth Rs 660 million. Of the total, Zardari owns animals worth Rs 10 million and arms worth Rs 16.6 million.

Bilawal owns assets worth Rs 1.5 billion, Zardari Rs 660 million

The ECP said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was the wealthiest among all the politicians with a net worth of Rs 1.5 billion. The PPP leader also declared himself as a partner in two villas in Dubai.

Senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah also owns assets worth Rs 60 million.

According to the ECP, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif owns possessions worth Rs 189 million whereas his spouses, Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani, own assets worth Rs 230 million and Rs 5.76 million respectively. The ECP also released details of other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah, who own assets worth Rs 600 million and Rs 66 million. The ECP named Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed as an owner of assets worth Rs 35 million. Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shahryar Afridi owns assets worth Rs 20 million and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak owns possessions worth Rs 139 million along with Rs 25 million as bank balance.