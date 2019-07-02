ECP disqualifies Shahzain Bugti

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday cancelled Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) leader Shahzain Bugti’s National Assembly membership.

An official notification upon the act was also issued by the commission.

An election tribunal decided upon Bugti’s membership dissolution who had won from his native Balochistan constituency NA-259 Dera Bugti in the general election. Tariq Mehmood had challenged Bugti’s victory in the ECP.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial legislator Firdous Shamim Naqvi demanded the ECP on June 30 to declare Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ‘ineligible’ over influencing the upcoming by-polls in Ghotki’s NA-205 constituency.

The opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly said in his statement that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party was politically influencing Ghotki by-elections.

“Sindh CM )Murad Ali Shah) has met Saifullah Dharejo from Ghotki who later announced to fully support the PPP, besides joining the political party,” said Naqvi. “The election commission must take notice of this electoral irregularity,” said the legislator. The opposition leader had announced to submit a written complaint to the ECP against the PPP leader for using political tactics to influence Ghotki by-polls.