Singaporean couple arrested in Sri Lanka for attempting to smuggle in $199,000 worth of gold



SINGAPORE — A Singaporean couple have been arrested in Sri Lanka for attempting to smuggle some 26 million rupees (S$199,000) worth of gold into the country.

Sri Lanka news portal Adaderana.lk said the couple, aged between 45 and 55, were detained at Bandaranaike International Airport on Friday (28 June). A customs official said the jewellery weighed about 5kg.

Authorities said the couple are the owners of a leading money exchange company in Singapore. They had travelled back and forth to Sri Lanka six times in 2019.

Acting on a tip-off, customs officers uncovered the contraband hidden inside the pockets of the couple’s clothing. Investigations are ongoing.

Gold smuggling attempts into and out of Sri Lanka are common. Last month, six Indians were arrested at the airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold to their home country.

In September 2017, a Sri Lankan man was caught attempting to smuggle nearly one kilogram of gold stuffed in his rectum.

Gold is prized in Tamil and Sinhalese cultures for its resale value, and is easily pawned. It is also traditionally used as wedding dowries in both India and Sri Lanka.