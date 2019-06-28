There cannot be any sovereignty without economic sovereignty: COAS



RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa said on Friday that there cannot be any sovereignty in the absence of economic sovereignty, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on social media that the COAS said that the nation is going through a difficult economic situation.

The COAS was addressing a national seminar on “Pakistan’s Economy: Challenges and Way forward” was organised by Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) at National Defence University (NDU).

“We all need to fulfill our responsibilities so that difficult initiatives are taken by govt succeed. It’s time to be a nation”, tweeted the DG ISPR quoting the army chief.