Two-week long “Islamabad Art Fest 2019” on cards

ISLAMABAD: A 15-day long “Islamabad Art Fest 2019” (IAF-19) would be organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Art, a lead consortium of institutions committed to the promotion and propagation of art and culture in October here in the federal capital.

Shows including performances, Installations, videos, exhibitions, screenings, workshops, talks and seminars will take place in and around Islamabad and tours to all focal areas will be arranged.

A series of workshops, talks and seminars as an integral part of IAF-19 to document, preserve and promote a cross-cultural and artistic dialogue.

A series of cultural shows, musical concerts and traditional dances performances would be arranged during two weeks cultural event.

A book based on the IAF-19 experience and catalogues will be launched and distributed.

A feature-length documentary narrating the story of the IAF-19 from inception until the end of the project along with short films and videos will be among the creative products to share with people and institutions.