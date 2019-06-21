Pakistani nation at a crossroads

Dreams are important for nations as well as individuals.

Sadly, most of the dreams that Pakistan’s founding fathers had for the new country never materialised. Quaid’s dream of making Pakistan a great nation did not come to fruition. Death did not allow him to build the country of his dreams. With the early death of the visionary leader, his dream of a welfare state also died.

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s dream to educate Muslims of the subcontinent too was frustrated dream. As his biographer Graham wrote, his motto was “educate, educate, educate.”

He would not give up despite the difficulties of his times. Later, although we got our independence and a separate homeland, we have been unable to make ours a well-educated society.

Since the birth of the independent state, no government has been able to provide even the basic needs to the youth. Isn’t this a violation of fundamental rights of the citizens?

The education system has deteriorated on account of ghost schools and closed schools; unavailability of teachers and a dearth of books. Nobody knows what happened to the non-functional schools.

There can be no doubt that our education system is fast declining.

While technology and education have helped the modern world move at a fast pace red-tape continues to shackle our offices in Pakistan. Here is a story about the judicial system:

A friend told me that his grandfather had been the litigant in a case pending adjudication in a civil court. The verdict was delivered by the court a long time after his death. Is this not ridiculous? We live in a society where justice is often, if not always, delayed. It is said that justice delayed is justice denied. To receive justice from our courts, it is said, one needs the wealth of Karun, the age of Noah and the patience of Job.

Then there is political instability.

For half the time the state has been around, it has been ruled by some military regime. Given the poor record it seems to be a miracle that two democratically elected governments have completed their five-year terms. Asif Zardari remains the only democratically elected to have completed his term of office.

The office of the prime minister has not been that fortunate. No prime minister has completed his five-year term.

Political immaturity and vendettas are the norm. The opposition wishes to bring the government down. True democracy has been hostage to dynastic politics. There is great confusion.

The merit is routinely flouted. The prime minister’s vision of a new Pakistan, free of all corruption, remains an illusion. Only recently recommendation a state minister has pressured the authorities to appoint her sister to a job in the National Counter-Terrorism Authority.

The Sindh Public Service Commission has been reported to have leaked question papers for the competitive examinations for recruitment to civil service. The runaway inflation has landed the poor into a quicksand. The political leaders are singing praises for U-turns.

When people cannot meet even their basic needs, how can they educate their children?

The writer is sub-editor at the Daily Times. He is graduate of School of Economics, Quaid-I-Azam University, Islamabad