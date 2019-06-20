Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn’t care for Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

It was quite shocking recently to see irony dying a thousand deaths as I read the sentence at the very top of recent tender notices issued by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad. It invited contractors to submit proposals for the construction of “New Cages for Parrots at the Zoo of Aiwan-Sadr,” the President House, which would cost 1.94 million Pakistani rupees (US$12,000), and for the procurement of “Terracotta Pots and Matqa Pots for Nursery” and different “Indoor/Ornamental Plants and Morpankh Plants” for the President House – which would cost the national exchequer a whopping 17.8 million and 13.01 million rupees respectively.

The message was something like this: Pay your property taxes and water bills properly; help us serve you better. But I think that the CDA should consider replacing it in upcoming notices with the following line: Pay your property taxes and water bills properly; help us enjoy a posh life. Whether it is Prime Minister Imran Khan, or the president, or the cabinet ministers (of whom 40% are unelected), there are a few characteristics they have in common: shamelessness, incompetence and ignorance.

Remember the Mehfil–e-Mushaira organized by the same president, Dr Arif Alvi, last December, which cost taxpayers 3.6 million rupees? When he was asked in an interview about the matter, Alvi responded that he was totally unaware of the cost. In the case of the above-mentioned tender notices, he claimed that the tenders had been released without obtaining approval from the competent authority, and that when he learned of the matter, he immediately took action and withdrew them.

What a joke this Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is. By the way, were they issued without the approval of the competent authority, or is it the case that Mr President is not the real competent authority? The president of a nuclear-armed state is unaware of what is happening in the President House? On June 11, Khan’s government presented the budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020. An astronomical sum of 1.48 trillion rupees – that is, 18.6% of the total resources estimated for 2019-20 and 42.7% of the net revenue of the federal government for the fiscal year – has been allocated for the almighty defense sector. It is actually 6% higher than the outgoing fiscal year 2018-19. According to PTI’s 2018 election manifesto, “Pakistan’s National Curriculum has not been reviewed or updated in the past 12 years, and no national consensus on the medium of instruction and teaching of languages exists. The education budget allocation remains well below the prescribed 4% of the GDP and poor education planning results in supply and demand mismatches. PTI supporters will try to hide behind the 18th Constitutional Amendment, which gives provinces the authority to allocate on education from the revenue share they receive in the national budget. To all of them, I would simply say that PTI is in power in three of the four provinces of Pakistan. This year, the Punjab government (where PTI is in power) has allocated 46.9 billion rupees ($289 million) on a development budget for education. It was quite easy for the incompetent Imran Khan to make tall promises in his election manifesto and during the election campaign as far as education is concerned, but reality is far from his lies. “Nearly 22.5 million children are out of school in Pakistan and [others] are not learning commensurate to their age or grade. The public school delivery system is under-resourced and has capacity constraints. At the higher education level, research volume and quality is limited, and university administration continues to be highly politicized.” Unfortunately, for the upcoming fiscal year, 2019-20, this government has allocated just 77 billion rupees on education affairs and services — which is 20% less than the amount spent in the outgoing fiscal year. Also, it is worth noting that the Higher Education Commission will receive 29 billion rupees – which is 19% less than the previous year’s allocation.

According to the Graduate Employability: Employers’ Perception Survey Report 2018, 78% of employers in Pakistan are not satisfied with the quality of fresh graduates – but despite this, they still reduced the education development budget of Punjab by 43%.

According to the Annual Status of Education Report 2018, of the fifth-graders surveyed in rural areas of Pakistan, 48% cannot read a sentence in English and 44% are unable to read a story in Urdu, Sindhi or Pashto from Class 2 level textbooks. Forty-seven percent cannot do two-digit division.

But who cares when you have secure borders? Pakistan stands in 94th position when it comes to the overall quality of education according to the World Economic Forum (2018). But why would Imran Khan risk his political career for the sake of poor and middle-class citizens of Pakistan, when his children are not even Pakistani citizens? This highly vulnerable education system won’t affect their lives but the lives of poor and middle-class Pakistani children.