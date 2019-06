BEIJING: The organizing committee for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Para Games will continue to accept submission of proposals for the design of official mascot till July 15.

The organizing committee for the games launched a campaign to solicit ideas for official mascots starting from April 16, running for three months until July 15. The result will be announced by the end of 2019, Secretary of Hangzhou Municipal Committee Zhou Jiangyoung said on Monday.