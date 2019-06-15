Best Videos for Learning and Songs on YouTube

Most of the time, kids don’t like the learning process. They get bored when their parents and teachers force them to read aloud or repeatedly. They don’t like book reading, but if you provide them visual resources, then they can learn things more easily and effectively. They remember things more in visual as compared to auditory.

Do you know your child’s 50% brain is involved in visual processing? They capture and understand more when they watch. Visual learning has proved more beneficial and successful among children. Today everyone has access to the internet. You can play YouTube kids songs if you want your child to learn quickly and effectively. Here I have found some videos and songs for children.

1. Teach the alphabets

Singing an alphabet song will introduce your toddler with letters in a fun way. Play a video and let them sing along. After a few days, they will be able to sing alone. Here I have a video that children love to watch.

This video has a song about alphabets and the sounds they make. This animated video will help your children to learn alphabets and the sounds they produce.

2. Help Your Kid in Learning Counting

Children learn faster and more if they associate them with enjoyable things. Kid’s videos and songs are a helpful way to teach counting to children because it is easy to memorize video and songs. Sing rhymes associated with numbers such as ‘One-two, buckle my shoe,’ and ‘Hickory Dickory dock’ or you can play a video to make it more entertaining. I have found a video for your toddler, which will help him to learn numbers.

What I like about this video is, it asks questions and engages toddler more. They try to answer the questions and learn comparatively fast.

3. Animal Names and Sounds

Mothers often wonder how to teach children about animal names. It is quite simple if you turn it into an activity rather than making task. Animal videos and their songs related to the animal’s name and sounds will help your kid remember for a long time.

Many YouTube kids songs will help tots to learn. You can make a list of videos that you can play for your child here I have a video which they certainly enjoy and learn.

4. Learn Colors

You can start with bright colors because kids love colors like red, blue, green, and yellow. Let them identify the different colors, ask them to name the shade which they are wearing.

According to research, music has a strong influence on a child’s learning. Today, it is an easy task to get nursery color rhymes, which will make the learning process for your child easy. You can play visual animated color songs on YouTube. You can cheer up your kid by getting involve him. Kids tend to recall rhymes easily.

Here I’ve collected some videos for your kids so that you can play them without any effort.

5. Teach Your Child Manners

Teaching etiquette to your children is important because when you or your child move in society, people judge your child on the basis on his/her behavior and manners. When you strictly ask your children to follow the manners chart which you have planned for them, they don’t find it easy to implement.

What can you do for it? You can play an animated video related to manners and would be useful on a mission trip or anything else in life when your toddler watches this video, and he tries to follow the instruction given in the video.

Here you can click on this link to get a video which will reinforce etiquettes in your kids.