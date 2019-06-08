Dear Dad, You’re my hero!

A bond between a father and his child is surely sacred and one that is incomparable. A father in the eyes of his children is a super hero. The new shiny toys your child holds that you present them upon their request, the new clothes they wear as you want them to have the best and the school they are sent to in order to receive the education that will broaden their horizons and make them successful are the signs of a responsible father. However, it takes constant love, effort, countless sacrifices, emotional bonding and immense courage to be called ‘dad’.

Oreo decided to start something interesting where they asked mothers to share the untold stories of father-child bonding and board this journey that had a little surprise in store for them. These stories were found on popular Facebook groups. In addition, Oreo ran the competition on their official Facebook page as well and was overwhelmed with the response they received over it.

Over thousands of entries came in, from various Facebook groups and an outburst of comments over the awfully heart touching and tear jerking stories that were brought to the table.

This beautiful journey was furthered by reaching out to fathers and asking them how long it had been since they last visited their family. We were amazed at their resilience and the sacrifice of sitting miles away from their loved ones just to provide them with a comfortable lifestyle so they don’t miss out on anything in life. While this was fulfilling the family’s need financially, the kids were hoping and praying to see their father this Eid and celebrate as a family.

Oreo decided to do something magical and sponsored two of these fathers’ trip back home and reunited them with their family who had been longing to spend time together. The reactions from their children upon their dad’s surprising them got us holding our hearts.

Brands like Oreo really bring forward emotionally stricken messages and the ‘Dear Dad’ video is proof of bridging that gap and cherishing the special moments spent together.

Eid Mubarak, everyone!