Report declares Dawar, Wazir responsible for N.Waziristan attack

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Two members of the National Assembly (MNAs) associated with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) were declared responsible for attacking the Khar Kamar check-post in North Waziristan last Sunday, as per a report issued by the tribal district’s deputy commissioner to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

The report says MNAs Mohsin Javed Dawar and Ali Wazir provoked the protesters to attack the army check post in Boyya, North Waziristan.

“Area of Tochi Valley specially Datta Khel, Alwara, Admi Kot, Doga Macha, Zangotai, Khar Kamar, Degan, Land, Muhammad Khel, Boya, Hamzoni Valley, and going uptill Hassu Khel (Mirali) have always been a hot spot and troublesome with regard to maintenance of law and order situation,” the report mentions. Security forces have regularly been targeted either in the form of physical attacks, ambushes, fire raids, rocket attacks or Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs),” it adds.

Detailing multiple incidents of recent attacks in the area, the report states: “On 29 April 2019, Party of Army personnel moving in Datta Khel area was ambushed in which three Army Sepoys embraced Shahadat and four got injured.” Similarly, on 1 May, 19 multiple attacks were launched on fencing party in Alwara area in which four Soldiers again embraced Shahadat and seventeen got injured.”

The DC’s report explains that: “To clear the area from presence of any further Terrorist Activity and to make it safe, Army units launched their clearance operation on 24 May 2019. During this operation two suspects were arrested. To protest against the arrest of these individuals, a group of people from Doga Macha village marched towards Khar Kamar check point and damaged the installed security barrier and raised anti state slogans however, Army showed restraint and did not respond.” On the evening of 25th May 2019, a Jirga of twelve Maliks of Doga was held at Boya and as a result of negotiations, one suspect was released after initial investigations with the condition of dispersal of protesters,” it continues.

The report highlights, “However, on the instigation of MNA Ali Wazir and Mohsin Javed Dawar, the protesters again gathered near Check Post at night.”

“On 26 May 19, MNA Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir entered NWTD from Saidgai Check Post and reached Khar Kamar Check Post at 09:30 am, approx 300-350 protesters were gathered,” the report says.

The DC’s report ascertains that: “Troops at first barrier requested MNAs to join the protesters’ camp using the alternate route and not the main road and in return, Ali Wazir used abusive language against the Army and instigated the crowd to attack the post. On this instigation, protesters started intense stone pelting and armed men with Parliamentarians also started firing at the post.Thereafter, Army troops fired warning shots and asked protesters not to get close to the post and to stop the fire immediately. […] Meanwhile, protesters charged at the post and reached within troops’ deployment and tried to snatch weapons.”

According to the report, “the Fire [from the check post] was opened only for very short duration. However, firing continued from the miscreants and the bullets hit the fleeing protestors and MNAs vehicle.”