PTM graduates from ‘non issue’ to ‘issue’

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi said on Thursday that Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) was an issue and the government was striving for its resolution.

Alvi said so while speaking to senior journalists at the presidency. He said a few elements were creating misconceptions among the masses.

Earlier, the government maintained that PTM in itself was not an issue but a few elements were, who have been exploiting sentiments of masses for their own interests.

Commenting on inflation, the President said it was there because of economic difficulties, however, it was necessary to contain rising inflation.

“The government is headed in the right direction; we will come out of the economic crisis,” Alvi told visiting journalists.

He said the economic difficulties and inflation would eventually be decreased because of government measures, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts for resolution of national issues.

The president said he regularly met with the premier and they both exchanged views on important issues on a daily basis.

“Even a while ago I was having consultation with the prime minister on an important matter, but it could not be completed because of the premier’s engagements in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Asked by a journalist if the consultation pertained to an honourable judge, Alvi responded with laughter, saying today’s meeting was only meant for non-political discussion. Inquired whether he had read ‘that letter’, he ducked the question by offering only a smile.