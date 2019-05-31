Senate approves resolution against Judges’ references



ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday passed a resolution condemning the government’s decision to file reference against the judges before the Supreme Judicial Council.

“While supporting across the board accountability, the Senate feels that these targeted references are malafied and politically motivated. They are a direct attack on the independence of Judiciary and are aimed at stifling the voices of reason, truth and justice in the highest judiciary.

The Senate expresses its full solidarity with the judiciary, lawyers elected representation and Bar Councils of the country and we are with them in this struggle,” read the resolution.

A resolution was also tabled by opposition members in the National Assembly expressing grave concern over the filing of the references: “This House expresses grave concern over the filing of references in the Supreme Judicial Council by the government against some Honourable Judges of the Supreme and High Courts in secretive manner without even the knowledge of the concerned Judges.”

The filing of references has provoked serious criticism, caused a split in the Bar and the resignation of Additional Attorney General. There is a lingering suspicion that the arbitrary and suspicious manner of filing references before the Supreme Judicial Council linked to recent verdicts by the Honourable Judges. These references are a direct attack on the independence of the judiciary and are aimed at stifling the voices of reason, truth and justice in the judiciary.

This House expresses solidarity with the Honourable Judges under siege, lawyers elected representation and Bars Council of the Country. This House calls upon the government to withdraw the references against the Honourable Judges," the resolution filed by the opposition read.