ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) endorsed punishment to two Army and one civil officer on the charges of espionage/ leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security. The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Marshal (FGCM) for separate cases.

Punishment awarded include:

1. Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal (Retired) – Awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment.

2. Brigadier Raja Rizwan (Retired) – Awarded Death Sentence.

3. Doctor Wasim Akram (Employed at Sensitive Organization) – Awarded Death Sentence.