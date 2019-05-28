MNA Mahar slams Sindh govt for inaction on people’s grievances

Sindh government appears helpless in overcoming the outstanding problems faced by people that call the province home, claimed member of National Assembly, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, here on Tuesday.

This was largely because of the mismanagement and misappropriation prevalent in most departments of Sindh, he added.

To date, wheat centres were not said to be established to purchase wheat, due to which Abadigars are facing serious financial constraints. He alleged that a large number of wheat bags had been made invisible by concerned officers/officials yet no notice was taken by the Sindh government.

The MNA was speaking at an Iftar dinner arranged at his residence at Wazirabad in Shikarpur. He maintained that the Sindh government was not able to overcome the AIDS outbreak, especially in Larkana and its adjoining district, including Shikarpur and Kashmore.

Sindh government was not taking any pivotal role to overcome the outstanding problems, which included the alarming increasing AIDS prevalence in Sindh, he alleged.

Mahar further said, “At least four villagers of my constituency have been kidnapped but police is not discharging its pivotal role to release the (abducted).”

Replying to a question over the allegation leveled against NAB Chairman, he said that he felt these allegations had been leveled by rivals to damage the fame of NAB and its chairman.

To another question on increasing inflation, Mahar called the previous governments responsible for increasing inflation.

He noted that he was certain that the sitting government would overcome the increasingly dismal situation for the welfare of the people of Pakistan and Sindh.

The MNA also voiced his opposition against the police act.

The dinner was attended by former Member of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Shaharyar Khan Mahar, former District Nazim Muhammad Arif Khan Mahar, Nadir Shah and a large number of journalists from across the district.