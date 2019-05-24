NAB being defamed to stop accountability process: Firdous Ashiq

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that state institutes were being defamed to stop them from working.

Talking to the reporters, she said that fake video and audio clips had been circulated to defame the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“It is a targeted campaign against NAB, which has been launched to demean and defame all the good the institute has done in the recent past. The opposition is trying to drag the prime minister in the controversy as well, which is testament to the fact that they are scared,” Awan said.

She expressed dismay over the way NAB had handed the controversy, stating that the bureau was in need of a vigilant spokesman.

Referring the economic situation, she said that the day was not far when the country’s economy would be strong and people would be prosperous.

In a tweet, Awan said: “It is a new record that Pakistan Stock Exchange has witnessed an increase of 2,135 points after a decade.”

“Imran Khan is standing defiant on the economic frontier and we are making our way towards our destiny. We will keep waging a war for basic human rights and the people in the country,” added Awan.

“Some people have taken backdoors to the political forefront and are now on the verge of a political death. Criticising Imran Khan is an attempt by them to keep themselves alive in the political arena,” Awan said. She said that Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would present the economic roadmap on Saturday.