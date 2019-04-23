Maryam criticises Imran for defaming his own country in Iran

Prime Minister Imran Khan was criticised by Maryam Nawaz for declaring that Pakistan’s soil was used for attacks in the neighboring country. PM admitted this during his visit to Iran.

Maryam tweeted, “Vilifying & defaming your own country on foreign soil, sitting with foreign leaders, does not find a parallel in the national and diplomatic history.”

She further added, “Imagine what the Iranian leadership would be thinking!”

While visiting officially visiting Iran on Monday, he said that no militant group will be allowed to operate from Pakistan’s oil.

In a press conference in Tehran, PM stated, “We have been facing [impact] of terrorism since long. In Pakistan, we have suffered more terrorism than probably any other country. In the past [few years] we have lost around 70,000 people. Full appreciation must be made for our security agencies, with the way they tackled terrorism in Pakistan.”

“We are committed to not let it happen again. We will not allow any militant group to operate from our soil. We will not allow our soil to be used by anyone against anyone.”

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister Imran also agreed to set up a joint border “rapid reaction force” to counter terrorism.