A minor maid discovered dead in a swimming pool in Lahore

The body of an 11-year old girl has been found in a swimming pool at the residence of her employer in Faisal town, Lahore. Her 17-year old maternal uncle “S”, who was also an employee at the same residence was later arrested by the police on the suspicion of killing the girl after rape.

The Model Town SP (Operations) told reporters that on the day of the incident the family had gone for some work leaving both employees alone, after raping the young girl her uncle drowned her in the swimming pool in order to conceal his crime.

When the police reached the spot they removed the body of the girl and found some marks on her back which alerted the investigators.

The suspect frequently changed his statements during the interrogation however, he later confessed to having raped her.

The parents of the girl were informed about the crime and later convinced to send her body to the city’s morgue for post-mortem to further dig out the facts.