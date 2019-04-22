Shallum Xavier and Ahmed Jahanzaib collaborate on new track to fight smoking

Pledge against Tobacco Consumption campaign kickstarted its antismoking awareness campaign with the launch of the song “Aadat Torr, Cigarette Chorr”.

The song is scheduled to release this month.

The song “Aadat Torr, Cigarette Chorr” was created by Pledge against Tobacco Consumption with a purpose of making Pakistan’s youth aware of tobacco consumption as a global epidemic. Tobacco industries aggressively target the younger generation killing more than 1.5 million every year.

This initiative aims to sensitise masses on the harms of smoking and affecting policy change. Using music as a medium, it was founded by Shariq Khan who has collaborated with musicians Shallum Xavier and Ahmed Jahanzaib.

On being asked the motivation behind such a song, Shariq Khan opined, “The casual smoking of cigarettes in public and in private spheres is a vice that needs to be nipped in the bud immediately. In today’s age of enlightenment, it is sad how many still think it’s okay to take up smoking and compromise own health as well as that of others.”