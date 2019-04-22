Firdous Ashiq Awan denied the possibility of Nisar being next CM Punjab

The speculations of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan replacing Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in future was dismissed by the newly-appointed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday.

While talking to a private news channel, the minister refuted the possibility of Nisar’s return into formal politics, casting doubt about support of Chaudhry Nisar from any sphere.

She further said, “Why will Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf consider a leader whose own party does not want him back?”

Awan was asked a question regarding the future of media being in turmoil. She replied that PTI is not at all creating problems for media and the impression created is an incorrect one.

Adding to this she said, “The PTI wants to see media as a strong partner.”

Sources earlier suggested that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is likely to take oath as a member of Punjab Assembly this week. According to sources, he could be a strong contender for the post of Punjab chief minister if Usman Buzdar is removed from office.

Nisar contested as an independent candidate in the general election from NA-59 and NA-63, but lost to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan on both the seats. Although he won his provincial assembly seat, he has yet to take oath on it.