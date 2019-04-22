Adele bids farewell to marriage: ‘Hello’ to singlehood

Grammy’s award winning singer Adele has broken up with charity entrepreneur husband Simon Konecki. The couple had been married for three years.

Representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh released a statement appealing for privacy for the couple: “Adele and her partner have separated,” the emailed statement said. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The couple had been together five years before their secret marriage in 2016. Angelo, Adele’s son was born in 2012.

The Grammy award winner had been private about her love life, but confirmed her marriage to Konecki in 2017 when she won the album of the year. In her acceptance speech that year, she said: “Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son — you’re the only reason I do it.”

Konecki co-founded Life Water, an eco-friendly water bottle company in the U.K, his company also assists charity-also providing clean water to countries in need. Konecki is still silent over the matter and has not made any statements about the split.