Asghar Khan case: FIA suggests closure due to lack of evidence

On Monday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) again suggested before the Supreme Court the closure of the Asghar Khan case due to the lack of evidence.

The Asghar Khan case which is connected with the ISI doling out an amount of Rs 140 million among the politicians before the 1990 general elections, is being heard by the apex court.

The superior court, in its 2012 judgment, had asked the federal government to take necessary action under the law against former army chief retired Gen Aslam Beg and ISI’s former director general retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani for their role in horse-trading in the 1990 elections. The money had allegedly helped their favored politicians against their rivals in winning votes.

In the last hearing of the case on April 2, the court had ordered the FIA to come up with a report highlighting banks who deterred in delving out information related to the scam.

In the report submitted today, the FIA said due to the lack of substantial evidence, they were unable to proceed the case.

It furhter added that statements of all the important witnesses to the case had been recorded. The intelligence agency further added that they interviewed two journalists, Mujeebur Rehman Shami and Habib Ikram, and thoroughly questioned the main witness, Retired Brig Hamid Saeed, as well as Advocate Yousaf Memon, but in vain.

The defense ministry also submitted a report which states that the ministry is looking for more witnesses. Overall the report concerns the progress in implementation of the Asghar Khan case verdict. According to the ministry, a Court of Inquiry had been constituted and six statements had been recorded so far.

The ministry further added that all the involved persons had been interviewed by the Court of Inquiry and it was being ensured that the case reached to its logical conclusion.