Attack on passenger buses

Sir: Buses were stopped on Makran Coastal Highway in Baluchistan’s Ormara area by armed men wearing forces uniforms, forcibly offloaded passengers from buses and brutally shot down 14 to death.

This attack is reminds me of the similar sort of passenger buses attack which militants had conducted back in February 28, 2012 at Kohistan and killed 18 passengers exactly in a same manner.

Since 2012 Kohistan bus attack, no perpetrator has been arrested then of course, series of such heinous attacks will keep on happen in future. Why state is failed to stop and stifle such rogue elements that target the minority groups and Shia Muslims across the country?

The attack came less than a week after 21 people were killed and 48 others injured in a blast in Quetta vegetable market.

Pakistan cannot afford terrorism and extremism anymore. It is time the state used its iron fist by implementing the National Action Plan in its true letter and spirit to crush the militias to end the cycle of violence and massacre.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan