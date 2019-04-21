Yasir Shah replaces Shadab Khan for England’s tour

On Sunday a press release by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that Yasir Shah will be playing for the upcoming T20 and ODI series against England instead of Shadab Khan. The tournament will played from May 5-19.

Spinner Shadab Khan was diagnosed by Hepatitis C virus due to which he was dropped out of the squad selected for the series against England. The illness will require treatment and rest for at least four weeks.

PCB assured that specialists will be treating Shadab in England and they will help him fully recover before Cricket World Cup 2019. The first match will be played on May 31 against the Windies at Trent Bridge.

Yasir has taken 23 wickets in 24 ODIs. On his last tour to England in 2016, he finished with 19 wickets in four Tests. Yasir is expected to travel to England on April 23.

The teams participating in World Cup 2019 have the flexibility to make changes in the squad until May 23.