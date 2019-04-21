PM visits Quetta to meet Hazara community

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Quetta today before going to Iran for a two-day trip. He met a delegation of Hazara community at the Balochistan University of Information Techonology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).

PTI’s official account stated that fatiha was offered for the martyrs of the recent blast and further the issues of Hazara brethren were highlighted to the PM. The PM also assured that state will ensure their protection.

The foundation stone of a housing project under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme was also laid by the PM.

PM was welcomed by the Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani. He later thanked the premier for his visit to the province. A minute of silence was observed for the victims of the last week’s blast by the participants of the ceremony.