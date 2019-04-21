Eighth blast hits Sri Lanka

A seventh explosion was reported in Colombo after a series of blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

At about 2pm local time, a blast was heard near the Tropical Inn Hotel opposite Dehiwala Zoo. Two causalities were reported but this has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Another explosion was heard in a housing complex on the outskirts of the city. 40 foreign tourists are believed to be among those killed on Sunday.

This attack occurred after six other attacks in several hostels and churches in Sri Lanka. 156 causalities are already reported and 400 are injured.

Churches in Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa were targeted during Easter services at about 8.45am local time on Sunday. The hotels were targeted at the same time.