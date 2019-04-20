PM Imran Khan will visit Hazara community tomorrow: SAPM

According to the newly appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the families of the victims of Hazarganji suicide attack to offer his condolences on Sunday 21 April.

Awan made her first media appearance after the appointment as SAPM and said, “PM will visit Quetta tomorrow inaugurate a housing scheme and to condole [with the victims] of the unfortunate incident.”

She further told that the ministry of petroleum will be given to Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan after the removal of Ghulam Sarwar Khan in the recent reshuffle of cabinet.

“A harmony is being created to bridge the disconnect between the people’s expectations and the government’s decisions, if there is any,” adding that “this is number one on the prime minister’s agenda now,” Awan added.

She said that “various ministries have been given a variety of targets to provide relief to the masses, especially in the month of Ramazan.”

While talking about the new finance and economic teams, Awan said that these teams have been instructed to make policies according to the vision and priorities of prime minister.

“Opposition parties should play their role and support the government in ridding the problems facing the people of Pakistan” but warned that “if they construe the government’s oft-repeated desire for reconciliation as a sign of weakness then that would spawn problems,” stated Awan.

Fawad Chaudhry didn’t attend the meeting in Banigala held today after a major reshuffle of cabinet. Awan was asked about his absence in the meeting. She said, “This was not a cabinet meeting but rather a spokespersons’ meeting and Fawad Chaudhry is a member of the spokespersons’ committee but he had informed in advance that he was not in Islamabad and was traveling to Lahore.”