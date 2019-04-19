Mansehra: CTD apprehends TTP terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) here on Friday. The CTD sources said that on intelligence tips-off, operations were conducted in different areas of Mansehra and Abbottabad. During operations, TTP commander Azeem Jan and another extremists Muhammad Anwar was apprehended. The nabbed TTP terrorists were shifted to undisclosed location for further investigation and according to CTD sources important revelations and more arrests were expected.