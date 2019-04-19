Saudi Arabia deports 59 Pakistanis living illegally

At least 59 Pakistani nationals living illegally in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were deported from the country on Friday. The deportees reached Islamabad via a special flight, and after their papers were checked, the individuals were sent to the homes. In 2018, some 100 Pakistani workers were deported by Saudi authorities after being incarcerated for months. The deportees were sent to Lahore via Saudi Airlines flight SV-734. Upon arrival, they were questioned and processed by immigration authorities and were later let go.

The deportees were of the view that they had pursued employment opportunities abroad for a better future. Earlier in February this year, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the release of about 2,100 Pakistani prisoners from the kingdom’s jails during a high-profile visit to Islamabad.