Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White

It’s AprilThe season of cherry blossomsSuddenly appearing everywhereAll aroundA riot of subtle pink, burgundy and purpleAnd apple blossom whiteAnd their sweet smellMingles with every kind of magnolia Butterfly, yellow lantern, lily,Star andshiraz,Japan meeting the USEast meetingWest,Along with daffodils and tulipsThe fragranceshowers the cityIt is a time of joyAnd rebirth,While a prayer escapes meAs I bless the man who gave his nameTo this metropolisAnd his blessed companionsWho dreamt ambrosialdreamsOf a new worldAnd a new society of peopleLike the flowers of the cityEvery hue and colorYetOneIntheirlove for this garden.And I smiledAt the pleasant thoughtThat the flowers will bloomLong after you and I have goneForever fragrantForever freshAnd thatWe were once partOf their beautyAnd truth.