Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White

It’s April

The season of cherry blossoms

Suddenly appearing everywhere

All around

A riot of subtle pink, burgundy and purple

And apple blossom white

And their sweet smell

Mingles with every kind of magnolia

Butterfly, yellow lantern, lily,

Star andshiraz,

Japan meeting the US

East meetingWest,

Along with daffodils and tulips

The fragranceshowers the city

It is a time of joy

And rebirth,

While a prayer escapes me

As I bless the man who gave his name

To this metropolis

And his blessed companions

Who dreamt ambrosialdreams

Of a new world

And a new society of people

Like the flowers of the city

Every hue and color

Yet

One

Intheirlove for this garden.

And I smiled

At the pleasant thought

That the flowers will bloom

Long after you and I have gone

Forever fragrant

Forever fresh

And that

We were once part

Of their beauty

And truth.