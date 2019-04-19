Sanjay Dutt says he agreed to do ‘Kalank’ due to connection with Pakistan

Bollywood’s veteran star Sanjay Dutt revealed that he agreed to act in the film ‘Kalank’ because it has an emotional link to Pakistan, according to Indian media reports.

The seasoned actor said that in the film his character has the same name as his father SUnil Dutt’s original name, ‘Balraj’.

Dutt said his father had migrated from Pakistan to India before partition similar to the character in the movie, hence the emotional connection.

The ‘Khalnayak’ star said that in 1993, Yash Raj had spoken to him about the film’s story and when Karan approached him with the idea of acting in ‘Kalank’, he did it.

The upcoming film stars Aitya Roy, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. It released on Wednesday.